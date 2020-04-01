The 2020 NFL season has the potential to be a very trying one for the Patriots.

After enjoying the luxury that was Tom Brady for the past 20 campaigns, New England now will be forced to navigate without the greatest quarterback of all time. Next in line for the starting QB job in Foxboro appears to be Jarrett Stidham, whose value at this point remains unknown.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Stidham, coupled with the less-than-stellar options behind him, ESPN’s biggest question to be answered for the Patriots shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“Is Jarrett Stidham the answer at quarterback?” Mike Reiss wrote Wednesday. “With Tom Brady moving on to the Buccaneers, the Patriots figure to give the 2019 fourth-round draft pick from Auburn every chance to be his replacement. In 2019, Stidham had the best preseason of any rookie under Bill Belichick, but there is still an unknown as to what that means should he be starting when the games count. Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler are the other quarterbacks on the depth chart.”

One has to imagine New England’s QB depth chart will look different come the start of training camp. The Patriots very well could draft a signal-caller later this month, and there’s a chance they add another veteran even after bringing back Hoyer.

Still, it seems like Stidham’s job to lose regardless of who else is added, and the Patriots could be in big trouble if he underperforms.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images