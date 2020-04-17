For many, life at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has consisted of binge-watching movies and TV shows, keeping in contact via technology, taking up new hobbies and reminiscing about golden memories from the past

It’s been no different for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

While the majority of Klopp’s time consists of working with his players and backroom team on ensuring the squad continues to train and maintain their fitness, he, like the rest of us, also has had a little extra time available to take up one or two new hobbies.

In an exclusive feature interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp offers a unique insight into what his downtime currently is like at his family home.

After revealing in a chat with this website last month he’d watched the “Taken” trilogy, the boss details what else has been playing on his television set in the last few weeks and tells us whether he’s watched the documentary everybody is talking about at the moment, “Tiger King.”

In addition, we discover how he has been watching old footage of Liverpool games and supporters and subsequently sending them to the team WhatsApp group and asking his players to do the same.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images