Tom Brady has made it abundantly clear through social media that he’s eager to get things going with his new teammates.

Unfortunately for the star signal-caller, it’s probably going to be some time before he’ll be able to do that.

NFL teams currently are unable to congregate due to restrictions put in place over concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. For some teams, this is just an inconvenience, as they’ll likely be able to pick up right where they left off whenever they’re given the green light. But for a 42-year-old signal-caller heading into his first season with a new team, this hiatus could prove to be costly.

Former NFL quarterback David Carr seems to think so, especially when you consider how Brady’s approach matches up against Bruce Arians’ style.

“I think the real issue is — what we’re all kind of going through right now — guys can’t get together,” Carr said on NFL Network. “So, how’s that going to work with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady trying to meld their ideas together? Obviously, Tom’s gonna have some things he wants to run and implement, things that he’s had success with. Honestly, that’s kind of different from what Bruce Arians has been doing the past couple years. I mean he’s no risk it, no biscuit, push the ball down the field. Now, they have the guys to do that, so it looks as though they’re still going to do that and challenge guys, which I think Tom is still healthy enough to do that. Still has velocity on the ball. We don’t see a big decline like we kind of saw with Peyton Manning toward the end of his career. So I think the big thing is going to be trying to meld those ideas and see how this offense is really going to look when it all comes down to it.”

What kind of impact will @TomBrady have on the @Buccaneers offense? "He wants to show everybody he can still push the ball down field." 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/EEvxM02MoI — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 3, 2020

Fellow league analyst, former wideout Greg Jennings, believes Brady will be able to overcome this obstacle in spades. In fact, Jennings is expecting an MVP-level season from the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images