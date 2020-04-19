NFL Twitter lost its collective mind Saturday, but people might have been too quick to judge.

(Shocking, we know.)

In case you missed it, Baltimore Ravens star and United States President Donald Trump engaged in a super random Twitter exchange. It all started when Jackson, the NFL MVP, retweeted a clip of Jaire Alexander, one of his ex-Louisville teammates, reacting to the Ravens drafting the electrifying quarterback in 2018. Trump then retweeted Jackson, saying, “Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!” Jackson responded by tweeting “Truzz Trump” — a phrase that sent Twitter into a knee-jerk uproar.

“Truzz” is an alternative spelling of “truss,” the slang term that spawned the “Big Truss” rallying cry of the 2019 Ravens. Many fans interpreted Jackson’s tweet as an endorsement of Trump and/or another way of saying “trust Trump.” And while those allegations might be true (who really cares?), the true meaning of Jackson’s tweet likely is far more benign.

Check out these explanations:

he's not saying "trust trump" he's saying "what trump said is true" — TUCKER (@JERICHO) April 18, 2020

For all the “folk” not “woke”on slang…. this is what @Lj_era8 was saying…. he agrees it was a great pick and having Jaire support him was good to see 😑 see how that works 🤷🏻‍♀️ Simma down now! Whew lord 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/64ltKIWraA — PerfectlyImperfect💋 (@MattiB84) April 18, 2020

So, settle down, Twitter, Jackson likely was saying nothing more than he agrees the Ravens made a great choice two years ago. The horror!

Plus, whether he mean to or not, Jackson created a nickname that’s kind of funny to say, provided you leave politics out of it.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images