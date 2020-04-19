Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and the New England Patriots have been, albeit at an arm’s length, linked in the past.

When the Saints placed a first-round tender on Hill in March, the likelihood of the Patriots parting with a first-round pick for the versatile weapon became even less likely.

Well, with the deadline passing for teams to negotiate with restricted free agents, it almost certainly means the 29-year-old Hill will take the field this year for the Saints. Hill reportedly has yet to sign his one-year, $4.641 million tender, according to ESPN. Barring anything unforeseen, the Patriots will have to wait until Hill becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2021 to make any run at him.

The do-it-all Hill, who has been used as a quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end and special teamer, was the only restricted free agent to receive a first-round tender.

The Patriots currently have second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer rostered at the position, after the departure of Tom Brady.

New England re-signed two of their own restricted free agents including defensive tackle Adam Butler (second-round tender) and Jermaine Eluemunor (original-round tender), who will earn $2.133 million in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images