Our world seems more divisive than ever, which is why sports are so unique. Sure, we might all root for different teams and players, and our opinions on the “GOAT” might vary, but all fans can agree on one thing: life is better with sports.

Which is why the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is so difficult to cope with as sports fans. When tragedy strikes, we can often look to sports as a galvanizing thing that unifies people from all walks of life. But it doesn’t work that way with a virus when the one thing we crave — which is to all come together for the common good — is literally the last thing we should do.

Sports will eventually return, though. They might not look the same in the short term. It’s unlikely we’ll be able to pass through turnstiles anytime soon, as we’ll probably be watching sports played in front of no spectators. Even when fans are able to return, it’s still going to be a completely different world, at least for a while.

But just having sports back, having something to watch and get back in our routine, will help. Following some of our darkest days, sports have unified and signaled even a slight return to normalcy.

Over the next few days, NESN.com will revisit those unforgettable times when sports helped us heal.

April 20: Red Sox, Bruins Help Lift Up Boston Following Marathon Bombings

April 21: After 9/11 Baseball Helps Lead U.S. Back Toward Normalcy

