Professional sports teams are getting creative coming up with social media content as the COVID-19 outbreak many of the country’s sports leagues paused.

A popular trend has been putting players into categories and asking followers which group they’d most like to be quarantined with.

The Red Sox put their own spin on the trend Tuesday, asking fans to choose their Red Sox House.

Check out the different houses below:

Red Sox Nation, Which house are you moving into? pic.twitter.com/3z26QiLo5o — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

No matter what house you select, World Series stories will come at no shortage, but we think House 1 is the way to go.

For starters, it includes David Ortiz, the only player present for three of four most recent title runs. And let’s be serious, he very much was around the team for the 2018 bid, too. Maybe he’ll cook up some Dominican food for everyone?

Even if the house only included Big Papi, we still might be picking that one.

But your other roommates would include promising youngster Rafael Devers, the reliable Mitch Moreland, Red Sox Hall of Famers Nomar Garciaparra and Kevin Youkilis.

Devers surely would provide some entertainment (even if not on purpose) and always has a great attitude. Mitch Moreland would lead the outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing like the good southern boy he is. He’s also pretty handy, converting his barn into a batting cage. That will come in handy in moments of extreme boredom.

Garciaparra and Youkilis come with great perks, too, despite no longer playing for the team. Garciaparra is married to Mia Hamm, arguably the most celebrated female soccer player of all time. Then there is Youkilis, who is not only married to Tom Brady’s sister, Julie, but also owns a brewery.

Maybe if you get him to down enough of his award-winning beer, Youk would tell you why Brady left the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images