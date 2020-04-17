Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will take home this season’s Hart Trophy?

Well, at the moment it is uncertain what will come next for the NHL due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but NESN’s Adam Pellerin attempted to tackle the difficult topic in Friday’s brand new “Up & Adam.”

New York Rangers head coach David Quinn thinks Artemi Panarin should take home league’s MVP award, but Pellerin doesn’t agree with that notion.

Check out what he had to say in the newest edition of “Up & Adam” above!

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images