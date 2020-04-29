Boston sports have been fruitful for many a bettor, thanks in large part to Bill Belichick’s and Brad Stevens’ efforts.

The New England Patriots and Boston Celtics head coaches have been the most “profitable” coaches in their respective leagues in recent years, according to The Action Network. Belichick’s Patriots have gone 161-102-9 against the spread, and the Celtics have gone 297-248-11 against the spread, landing those bettors who dared wager on New England and Boston to cover the spread every game firmly in the black.

Most Profitable Coaches in Major Sports 📈 🏈NFL- ATS (Since '03)

Bill Belichick: 161-102-9 (+$5,465) 🏀NBA- ATS (Since '04)

Brad Stevens: 297-248-11 (+$3,469) ⚾️MLB- ML (Since '05)

Mike Scioscia: 1225-1041-0 (+$5,030) 🏒NHL- ML (Since '05)

Barry Trotz : 661-520-0 (+$6,818) pic.twitter.com/H0tDIa9f0e — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 29, 2020

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images