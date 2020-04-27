Bill Simmons, seemingly, has had enough of the Dennis Rodman angle.

The well-known Boston sports fan shared his take after Rodman was showcased extensively during the third episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary Sunday. And ultimately, Simmons explained why the hour-long episode assisted in the fact that he’s “bored” with the Rodman storyline.

“Episode 3 was my least favorite of the series, but I love the series,” Simmons said while talking with The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo on “The Bill Simmons” podcast Monday.

“I just know all the Rodman stuff, I’m like you, and I don’t think there’s a lot there,” Simmons said. “… I’m bored by the Rodman stuff as well. I felt the same thing about the documentary about him, that was the same length as the bad boy Pistons documentary that we made for (ESPN’s) 30 for 30. It’s like really? Rodman’s story is as long the entire bad boy Pistons are?”

Simmons did, however, admit that Rodman “had this whole carnival aspect to him,” but also noted how he was a “terrible teammate” during his time with the San Antonio Spurs.

Twitter, at least based on the reaction Sunday night, likely wouldn’t agree with Simmons’ take as they thought Rodman’s in-season trip to Las Vegas was hilarious.

One way or the other, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” will continue to share the story of the 1997-98 Bulls, and of course Michael Jordan, as they move on parts four and five on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images