The New England Patriots unveiled new uniforms Monday.

They’re basically the color rush uniforms New England has worn in recent seasons, so perhaps you’re wondering why the Patriots decided to go with that as their primary look moving forward.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio thinks it’s a smart move, however, as it’ll likely boost jersey sales in wake of Tom Brady’s departure.

“Very simple. Kind of a classic, but modern feel at the same time,” Florio said Monday on NBC Sports. “And strange to see it, because usually it’s the teams that can’t get out of their own way that have to generate some offseason buzz with a new uniform. But with Tom Brady moving on, I guess the Patriots felt compelled to do something to get somebody to buy jerseys that don’t say ‘Brady’ on the back.

“See, if you don’t change the jerseys, there’s no reason to buy any more Brady jerseys. They’re probably going to get sick of seeing Brady jerseys. But I bet there will be some Boston fans that buy the new road jersey with ’12’ and ‘Brady’ on the back.”

The Patriots’ uniform reveal had everyone on social media asking the same question Monday, and generally speaking, the new duds have drawn mixed reviews.

It’s fitting New England is changing its getup this season, though, because the identity of the franchise could change significantly now that Brady is gone after a two-decade run in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images