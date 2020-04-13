Nick Wright seems to want Cam Newton on the New England Patriots.

The Patriots currently have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only two quarterbacks on their roster. Newton, whose time with the Carolina Panthers came to an end earlier this offseason, is still a free agent. And FOX Sports’ Wright believes that Newton and the Patriots remain the perfect match.

“He makes a ton of sense for the New England Patriots,” Wright said on “First Things First” Monday. “People say fit and style and I understand that but what is the Patriots’ style or system post (Tom) Brady? It’s a blank canvas. It’s not like you have a bunch of entrenched star receivers that have to play a certain way. You don’t even really have an offensive system that you have to do a certain way. You can meld that as the best coaches do to the talent.

“So could Jarrett Stidham run a very, very poor man’s version of Tom Brady’s offense? Sure. But if I’m the Patriots I rather have a different style of offense, that by the way is not that different than what they like to do. Which is run the ball, now you’d have a quarterback that can run it with a far more talented quarterback in Cam Newton.”

"Cam Newton makes a ton of sense for the New England Patriots. People say fit & style — but what is the Patriots' style or system post Brady? It's a blank canvas. You can meld that, as the best coaches do, to the talent." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/SDo495pIbc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 13, 2020

Bill Belichick and the Patriots seem pretty set on who they have at quarterback this upcoming season. However, there is still plenty of time before the season for things to change.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images