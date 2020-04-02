The Patriots reportedly aren’t interested in Cam Newton and, according to Nick Wright, that’s a mistake.
Multiple reports have indicated New England, in the wake of Tom Brady’s departure, will not pursue Newton in free agency nor a trade for Andy Dalton. Instead, the Patriots apparently will let Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick, and Brian Hoyer, a career backup, compete for the starting job next season.
Is that a recipe for disaster? Wright believes so.
“I understand Pats fans might say, ‘Once upon a time a sixth-round pick, who didn’t play, came in in Year 2 and turned into Tom Brady,'” Wright said during Thursday’s “First Things First” episode on FOX Sports 1. “That is a true story. It is also close to a fairy tale story because it never happens, other than the one time it did.
“…You simply don’t find franchise guys in the late rounds of the draft. …Jarrett Stidham is a backup quarterback who might be forced to become a starting quarterback.”
Most successful QBs drafted in the 4th round or later since Tom Brady:
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
David Garrard
Matt Cassel
Of course, Wright probably shouldn’t be trusted as a quarterback analyst.
After all, we’re talking about a guy who believes Brady could be the worst quarterback in the NFC South next season.
