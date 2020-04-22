Rob Gronkowski probably would have given Jordan Leggett some token of appreciation for giving up jersey No. 87 in Tampa Bay.

Unfortunately for Leggett, it appears he had no say in the matter.

Gronkowski is retired no more, as he was traded from the Patriots to the Buccaneers on Tuesday. Upon the news breaking, the football world quickly realized No. 87 — which Gronk wore throughout his nine-year stint in New England — was owned by Leggett, a fourth-year tight end out of Clemson.

Leggett joked he was willing to hand over the number to Gronk in exchange for a small fee of $1 million, but he quickly followed up with some self-deprecation, noting he’d probably end up having to pay the five-time Pro Bowl pick to take it. It seems as though the Bucs took it upon themselves to handle the situation, as Leggett now is listed as No. 81 on the team’s official roster, as pointed out by ProFootballTalk.

On the topic of tight ends, the Buccaneers now have a logjam at the position with Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. It was reported last week Tampa Bay is trying to trade Howard, which leads one to believe the franchise had an inkling Gronk was on the way.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images