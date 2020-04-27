The New England Patriots have drawn mixed reviews for how they tackled the 2020 NFL Draft.

Skip Bayless, for one, came away unimpressed with Bill Belichick’s work.

Bayless explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he’d give Belichick a “D” as a grade for this year’s draft, in which New England selected 10 players over the course of the three-day virtual event.

The Patriots most notably didn’t draft a quarterback in wake of Tom Brady’s departure, seemingly a sign they’re confident in second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham. Nor did they add any wide receivers despite this year’s draft class being historically deep at the position.

Instead, Belichick traded out of the first round, ultimately selecting safety Kyle Dugger from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne with the team’s first draft pick in the second round (No. 37 overall), and then bounced around the board without landing any big-name prospects.

“Given my expectation for Bill Belichick in this draft, given the fact that — silly me — I thought that he would manipulate and dominate this draft from the outset, I’ve gotta give him a ‘D.’ I don’t get it,” Bayless said. “He did next to nothing in free agency while he lost a parade of free agents, as we know. … I’m thinking, ‘Gee, did you get significantly better on draft weekend? No, I don’t see it. I’m sorry, Shannon (Sharpe). I think Belichick is in trouble going into next year.”

Bayless liked the Patriots’ second pick (Michigan linebacker Josh Uche at No. 60 overall), but he’s not exactly sold on New England’s next four selections (Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings at No. 87, UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi at No. 91, Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene at No. 101 and Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser at No. 159).

As such, Bayless can’t help but question Belichick’s overall game plan as the Patriots prepare to navigate life without Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after 20 seasons in Foxboro.

