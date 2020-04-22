Dale Earnhardt Jr. showed his sentimental side Tuesday night.

The NASCAR legend — and Hall of Fame nominee — retweeted an old photo of his father, fellow racing icon Dale Earnhardt Sr., working on a motor in the shop behind his mother’s house. Earnhardt explained why the photo his one of his favorites of his dad, who lost his own father a few years prior to the taking of the photo.

“Building a motor in the shop behind Martha’s house. For me this picture is a sad one. Only a few years before, this was his dad’s shop. I see a young focused man who’s also lost at the same time. He figured it out though. He made it.”

Few things hit NASCAR fans in the feels more than vintage photos and videos of The Intimidator.

Of course, there’s nothing those fans currently want more than for the 2020 NASCAR season to restart. And, though much still can change, NASCAR reportedly has a plan in place to resume racing.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images