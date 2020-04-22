Perhaps we can finally put the Jamal Adams-Cowboys chatter to rest.

Buzz about the star safety taking his talents to Dallas dates back to the middle of the 2019 NFL season. The Cowboys reportedly “engaged” with the Jets on trade talks for Adams, but the deadline came and went with the Texas native standing pat in the Meadowlands. Rumors resurfaced at the turn of the new NFL year, as Adams reportedly is “unhappy” with his contract situation in New York, according to ESPN.

But if the Jets are to move Adams in the near future, it sounds like it won’t be to America’s Team. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday dumped cold water on the idea of Dallas trading for the two-time Pro Bowl selection, labeling the possibility as “highly unlikely.”

“At this time of the year, draft pick values are heightened because all the teams in the league want to use that pick on a player for now and the future that is salary-cap friendly,” Jones said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “So the idea of trading a very valuable No. 1 for an existing player that will more than likely cost you a lot more is unlikely.”

Time will tell if Adams and the Jets are able to get on the same page. At a minimum, the fourth-year pro can take solace in the fact that the AFC East now is more wide open with Tom Brady out of the division.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images