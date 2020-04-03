Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The WNBA is the latest sports league the coronavirus pandemic has blown off track.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Friday in a statement the postponement of the start of the 2020 WNBA season due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The season had been set to tip off May 15, and training camps were due to begin in mid-April, but none will happen on the scheduled dates, as social-distancing guidelines preclude the WNBA, teams and players from practicing business as usual.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said.

However, the 2020 WNBA Draft still will take place April 17, as scheduled.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images