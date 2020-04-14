Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The WNBA is about to embark on an unprecedented mission come Friday.

The league’s annual draft will take place virtually this year amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The event will be hosted by ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco, who will broadcast from Bristol, Conn., alongside Rebecca Lobo and Sue Bird while following social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce picks from a remote location, as well.

Several first-round picks will join ESPN remotely following their selection.

-Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks from a remote location. Numerous first-round picks will join the ESPN telecast via remote set-ups. -Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant Payton Chester, and Kobe Bryant will be honored during the draft — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 13, 2020

This will be the first virtual draft held in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak led leagues to shut down. The NFL will hold its own virtual draft beginning April 23.

We’ll be curious to see how this all pans out.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun