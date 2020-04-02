Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t impacted only the Boston Red Sox’s present. The team’s future now feels the effects.

Worcester, Massachusetts, suspended construction of Polar Park on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe. The city’s decision follows Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s expansion of the state’s list of non-essential business, which must remain closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“All of us with the Worcester Red Sox recognize what a difficult and unusual time we are living in, and all of us should recognize that the health of our community, our country, and the world are what’s most important,” the Worcester Red Sox said in a statement.

“We want nothing more than for Polar Park to be a point of pride for the people of Worcester and the Commonwealth — including the many local skilled construction workers who are putting their heart and soul into this ballpark.

“We concur with our partners that a temporary halt gives our community the best opportunity to permanently contain this destructive virus.”

Polar Park will be the home of the Worcester Red Sox, Boston’s triple-A affiliate starting in 2021. The facility commemorated the first steel rising in mid-March.

Boston’s top minor league team currently plays in Pawtucket, R.I., and is scheduled to relocate to Worcester later this year. Whether Polar Park will open in time for the start of the 2021 International League baseball season is uncertain.

