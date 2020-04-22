Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski might have to become a two-way player in the NFL if he wants to keep one of his many titles he’s won in his athletic career.

We’re referring to a championship belt, specifically, as the football tight end is still under contract by the WWE, despite his decision to make a return to football.

Vince McMahon, the CEO of the WWE, clarified what’s expected of the current 24/7 World Champion, with rules that the reigning titleholder must defend his title if challenged at any time.

“Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football,” the statement said, per Field Yates. “Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady…anytime, anywhere.”

WWE statement to ESPN on current WWE 24/7 Champion and new Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski. A possible end zone title defense could be in Gronk's future. pic.twitter.com/am583NI6az — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 21, 2020

If you can get into the WWE or not, this would be electric content.

Gronkowski had reportedly been working out in Florida during Wrestlemania while awaiting trade negotiations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired his rights in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images