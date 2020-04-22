Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ex-XFL commissioner Oliver Luck isn’t done with his former boss.

Luck is suing XFL founder Vince McMahon for wrongful termination, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan. The XFL suspended operations April 10 due in part to the COVID-19 outbreak, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy three days later.

Luck is seeking unspecified damages in the federal suit filed last week in Connecticut.

“Despite fulfilling his obligations as Commissioner and CEO since May 30, 2018, Mr. Luck was wrongfully terminated by Alpha Entertainment LLC (“Alpha”), an affiliate of Defendant, on April 9, 2020,” the suit says, per Kaplan. “Thus, Alpha has repudiated Mr. Luck’s employment agreement. Mr. Luck brings this action for breach of contract and declaratory judgment against McMahon.”

The suit also claims “Mr. Luck wholly disputes and rejects the allegations set forth in the Termination Letter and contends they are pretextual and devoid of merit.”

Luck reportedly received a letter from the league notifying him of his termination April 9. Luck responded with a letter of his own, outlining the reasons he disagreed with his termination.

Sounds like we haven’t heard the last of the XFL for now.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images