With COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout the United States and no start to the Major League Baseball season in sight, it seems as though players have to make decisions for their own health.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has gone home to Japan. Tanaka reportedly left for his home sometime in March to be with his family as the United States’ coronavirus numbers continued to rise.

Here’s what Tanaka said about the situation:

“By entering Japan from the United States, where the infection of the new coronavirus is expanding, even though we currently have no symptoms, would you still infect someone without knowing it,” Tanaka said on his Twitter in Japanese and was transcribed by NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty. “Wouldn’t my family get infected? There were various thoughts. However, after spring training was discontinued, there was a situation where I was in danger besides the coronavirus infection while staying in Florida. I have decided to return home temporarily with deep caution.

“We are currently self-quarantined at home for two weeks, as requested by the Japanese government. As a person traveled from foreign country, I will continue to take responsible actions.”

With no specific timeline as to when the MLB will return to action, Tanaka understandably went with his gut to return to Japan. Hopefully, the Yankees and the rest of the league will get to see the 31-year-old back in action sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images