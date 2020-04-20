Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are not going well in Jacksonville.

While reports previously had surfaced that the relationship between the Jaguars and Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue had been estranged, it became much more clear to the public Monday.

And that was due to Ngakoue and Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan getting into a verbal feud on Twitter for the rest of the NFL and sports world to see.

Ngakoue started the confrontation by tweeting at Khan “stop hiding moe,” and it took off from there.

I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

It’s a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Just trade me . I don’t need the speech 🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price today btw. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Not exactly a good look for either side, and it certainly depicts the relationship between Ngakoue and the Jaguars is far beyond repair.

Ngakoue was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and started 62 games in his first four seasons in Jacksonville.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images