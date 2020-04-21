Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zaire Wade is taking his talents to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.

Wade, son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, announced Tuesday he will play as a postgraduate next season for powerhouse prep program Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. The 6-foot-3 guard soon will graduate from Chatsworth, Calif.-based Sierra Canyon, which last season rostered Wade and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., among others.

Wade, a three-star recruit, has fielded Division I offers from DePaul, Toledo, Nebraska and Rhode Island, but has not committed to a college program.

“Told em it’s another route, Ima take the other way,” Wade wrote in an Instagram post.

Zaire Wade announced that he will do a post-grad year at Brewster Academy ⚡️👀 (via @WhosNextHS) pic.twitter.com/IKEMc8NdgL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 21, 2020

Wade will join a Brewster program that has won seven national prep championships, including five in the last seven seasons. The Bobcats were named co-champions this season after the National Prep School Tournament Finals were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Brewster was scheduled to square off with Putnam Science Academy in the championship game.

Since head coach Jason Smith took over 20 years ago (541-126 record), Brewster has earned a reputation for being one of the elite basketball programs in the United States, as well as one that has produced multiple NBA players. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton are among Brewster’s notable alumni.

“Excited to have Zaire join our community for his postgraduate year,” Smith told NESN.com on Tuesday. “He will be a tremendous addition to the Brewster family.”

Those who have ventured up to Wolfeboro to watch Brewster are well aware of the perennial success that has both entertained and fascinated the town’s quiet, blue-collar inhabitants. Most programs in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) are worth watching, but the basketball factory nestled on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee is of a higher level.

The good thing for Wade is he won’t be asked to do everything, despite the hype that surely will follow his enrollment. Rather, he will serve as yet another fascinating cog in a well-oiled basketball machine.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images