It’s race day at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600, the third Cup Series race in eight days. However, before drivers take part in the afternoon qualifying and eventually the race, they must pass OSS inspection.
NASCAR will live-stream the inspection, which actually is fascinating to watch. We recommend it for all NASCAR fans, especially those who might be new to the sport.
Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Charlotte:
When: Sunday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET
Live Stream: NASCAR.com
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images