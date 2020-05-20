Everyone could use a little entertainment these days, right?

That’s what San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hoped to bring to the Zoom video calls with his teammates. And he found a funny way to garner some laughs.

Allow fullback Kyle Juszczyk to explain:

“Recently, we’ve been doing offensive skill meetings together where (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan) has been running the meetings himself,” Juszczyk told reporters during a conference call, via the team.

“And we usually start the day with some banter. Jimmy, he’s always involved. We have a very close-knit group and we can all poke fun at each other. People love throwing up old pictures as their background. Kittle is the king of it, as you would imagine, of always keeping things light and putting up pictures of Jimmy from middle school or high school prom or whoever it is. So, we have a good time with it, but then we always buckle down and we get a lot of really good work in.”

We’d love to be involved on one of those Zoom calls.

It’s great to see the 49ers still finding ways to stay in touch during the coronavirus pandemic. And while it’s certainly different than being together practicing, at least they’re able to communicate this way.

