Have we seen the last of Alex Cora as a Major League Baseball manager?

Cora is suspended through the 2020 season for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. But even when his suspension lifts, the 44-year-old Cora might not pursue a managerial job.

Friday night, a Twitter troll told Cora his managing days “are over.” In response, the former Boston Red Sox skipper said, “Maybe I want to do something else.”

Take a look:

Maybe I want to do something else. — Alex (@ac13alex) May 16, 2020

Make of that what you will.

As for the 2020 season, it remains to be seen if and when the campaign will begin. Should the season still take place, Bryce Harper has an idea of how it should work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Clark/USA TODAY Sports Images