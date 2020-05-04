It feels like a lifetime since the Boston Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As you likely may know, Betts and pitcher David Price were sent to the Dodgers on Feb. 11 in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. All five players participated in spring training before Opening Day was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. And there’s a chance Betts, who’ll be a free agent following the 2020 season, might never play a game for the Dodgers depending on Major League Baseball’s decision regarding the season.

On Monday, Verdugo weighed in on the possibility of that happening.

“That would be pretty crazy,” Verdugo said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “That would be pretty nuts. I really haven’t thought about it much, but I think it’s tough. It’s a tough situation, if that is the scenario, for the Dodgers. That’s part of life. We can’t expect these things. I think for the Dodgers, that’s tough. That’s a tough deal. But everything happens for a reason.”

It certainly would make for an unusual situation for Betts should the season be canceled. And while some suggest the season could begin as early as July, nothing is certain right now.

