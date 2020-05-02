Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s latest social-media exploit likely will spin the rumor mill quickly.

The free-agent wide receiver shared a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform Saturday morning via Snapchat, and the doctored image undoubtedly will fuel rumors linking him with a potential move to the Ravens ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

(You can see the photo here.)

Brown worked out recently with his cousin, Ravens receiver Hollywood Brown, and the team’s superstar quarterback, 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, sparking rumors of the All-Pro receiver joining the team. Furthermore, Jackson told reporters last month he’d be “happy” if Baltimore signed Antonio Brown.

Brown hasn’t been on an NFL roster since last September, when the New England Patriots released him amid sexual misconduct allegations. While the NFL likely won’t reinstate him until he resolves ongoing legal issues, Brown seemingly has his next destination in mind.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images