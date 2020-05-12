Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arizona has been setting itself up to be able to host professional sports during the coronavirus pandemic. And the state took an even bigger step in doing so Tuesday.

Governor Doug Ducey announced major league sports will be able to resume without fans in attendance beginning May 16, The Arizona Republic’s Anne Ryman reported.

BREAKING: Major League Sports can resume after May 15 in Arizona. — Anne Ryman (@anneryman) May 12, 2020

Major League Baseball has yet to begin its 2020 season, while the NBA and NHL have been paused since March. MLB and the MLB Players’ Association reportedly were set to meet Tuesday about a proposal how to start the season in July.

There’s still plenty of questions to be answered regarding the safety and health of the players, staff and everyone else involved should sports resume in Arizona.

While this doesn’t mean sports will return May 16, it’s certainly a positive step.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images