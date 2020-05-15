Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two NFL defensive backs allegedly have gotten themselves into a bit of trouble.

Arrest Warrants were issued for New York Giants corner Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar in South Florida in connection to a May 13 incident after a party, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The two players are wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, while Dunbar is being charged on four additional counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The @MiramarPD said an arrest warrant has been issued for Giants’ CB Deandre Baker and Seahawks’ CB Quinton Dunbar for four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Incident occurred May 13. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2020

Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, a Miramar Police Department spokesperson said there have been discussions with at least one of the athletes’ legal representatives about turning themself in, but “neither Baker nor Dunbar had done so as of 8:10 p.m. ET.”

According to the arrest report, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing $12,400 and four watches valued at $61,1000 while armed with semi-automatic firearms,

The report couldn’t “conclusively state that Dunbar committed the offense of aggravated assault with a firearm” at the party where the incident transpired.

Here is the very trouble arrest report for #Giants CB DeAndre Baker and #Seahawks DB Quinton Dunbar, via @MiramarPD: https://t.co/qyPHnNHTuD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2020

The NFL and the Giants issued separate statements about the criminal investigation via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Kimberly Jones, respectively, both saying essentially the same thing.

They’re aware of the situation and won’t comment further. The Giants have been in touch with Baker, their first-round draft pick in 2019.

The Seahawks said they’re deferring comments to investigators from the league and law enforcement. The team just traded for Dunbar in March.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images