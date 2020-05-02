Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was closed due to renovations before the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. But it appears it may open within the next two months.

President and CEO John L. Doleva on Friday revealed it will aim to open in mid-June or the Fourth of July, per MassLive’s Jim Kinney.

Massachusetts’ stay-at-home advisory is set to expire May 18, but that may change between now and then. But whenever the Hall of Fame is able to reopen, new protocols will be put into place with cleaning and social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus.

Doleva also mentioned the August ceremony to enshrine the 2020 class — which includes Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant — still is set to take place at the moment.

“We know people have a hunger for sports,” Doleva said, via Kinney.

But this is a fluid situation and there’s no telling what could happen over the next few weeks and months.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images