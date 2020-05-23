Bayern Munich can’t afford to slip in its return to the limelight.
Bayern Munich will host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in at Allianz Arena in a Bundesliga Round 27 game. Bayern Munich entered Saturday with a four-point lead atop the Bundesliga standings, and other title challengers would love it if 13th-place Eintracht Frankfurt forced the reigning champions to drop points.
Bayern Munich hammered Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Nov. 2 in their first meeting of the 2019-20 season.
Here’s how to watch Bayern Munich versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
When: Saturday, May 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1; FOX Deportes
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images