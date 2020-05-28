The WNBA’s 2020 season might be on hold right now, but the Connecticut Sun has their roster set.

The Sun’s 12-woman roster features veterans and newcomers alike. Stars (and likely starters) Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas are back and looking to avenge their championship loss to the Washington Mystics in 2019 as Connecticut continues the hunt for its first-ever WNBA title. Bria Holmes, Brionna Jones, Natisha Hiedeman and Theresa Plaisance will return as well after playing critical roles off the Sun’s bench last season.

But there are a few new faces that will play major roles with the Sun in 2020, as well. Among them are Phoenix Mercury alum DeWanna Bonner and Briann January, who came to Connecticut via separate trades this offseason.

Bonner, a three-time WNBA All-Star, joined the Sun in a trade with the Mercury on Feb. 11 that sent the Sun’s two first-round picks in the 2020 WNBA draft and their first-round pick in 2021 to Phoenix. January, a four-time WNBA All-Defensive first teamer, joined the team about a week later in a three-team trade that sent Sun favorite Courtney Williams to the Atlanta Dream. The two veteran players share three WNBA championships between them.

Here’s a quick run-down of the entire 2020 roster:

DeWanna Bonner (F/G, #24)

Kaila Charles (G/F, #3)

Natisha Hiedeman (G, #2)

Bria Holmes (G, #32)

Briann January (G, #20)

Jonquel Jones (F, #35)

Brionna Jones (F, #42)

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (F, #23)

Theresa Plaisance (F, #55)

Alyssa Thomas (F, #25)

Jasmina Thomas (G, #5)

So, who’s missing?

The Dream managed to scoop up a couple of Sun stars this offseason. In addition to adding Williams, Atlanta also signed free agent Shekinna Stricklen, who’d spent the last five seasons with the Sun.

Morgan Tuck and Layshia Clarendon found new homes in free agency, as well. Shortly after free agency began, Tuck signed with the Seattle Storm and Clarendon signed with the New York Liberty.

Despite losing some considerable talent, the Sun more than made up for it was a couple of key trades. Acquiring the likes of Bonner and January adds some necessary depth to their roster, but it’ll be up to returnees like Hiedeman, Holmes and Jones to lend a major helping and if the Sun want to return to the WNBA Finals this season.

But what exactly does 2020 have in store for the Sun? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images