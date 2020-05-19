We won’t be seeing any BIG3 action in 2020.
The league announced May 5 it would delay the start of the season, which was set to begin June 20. But the BIG3 on Monday revealed it would hold a season this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Ultimately, we need the fan experience and the games themselves to be great,” the league said in a statement. “While other leagues have more immediate financial considerations, as a rising league, we need to put the fan experience above all and ensure each season is better than the one before.”
Read the whole statement below:
— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) May 18, 2020
The BIG3 plans to resume as scheduled in 2021.
More Basketball: Celtics’ Enes Kanter Is Ready For NBA To Resume Its 2019-20 Season
Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images