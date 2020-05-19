Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We won’t be seeing any BIG3 action in 2020.

The league announced May 5 it would delay the start of the season, which was set to begin June 20. But the BIG3 on Monday revealed it would hold a season this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Ultimately, we need the fan experience and the games themselves to be great,” the league said in a statement. “While other leagues have more immediate financial considerations, as a rising league, we need to put the fan experience above all and ensure each season is better than the one before.”

Read the whole statement below:

The BIG3 plans to resume as scheduled in 2021.

