There was plenty of talk surrounding the NHL’s proposed 24-team playoff format once commissioner Gary Bettman revealed more details and the four phases.

And while we know who will play who, there are concerns about the health and safety of the players and staff, specifically if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly on Tuesday said he doesn’t believe one positive test will shut down the season.

“Our medical advisors (believe) that a single positive test, depending on the circumstance, should not necessarily shut the whole operation down,” he said, via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “Obviously we can’t be in a situation where we have an outbreak that will affect our ability to play. But a single positive test, throughout a two-month tournament, should not necessarily mean an end for the tournament.”

Of course, the hope is that the postseason will go on without anyone testing positive.

The league also is considering “hub cities” for the playoffs. Bettman wants to narrow down the 10 possibilities to two (one for each conference) within three-to-four-weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images