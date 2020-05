In this week’s episode of the NESN After Hours Podcast, presented by People’s United Bank, Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin discuss Blake Snell’s rant on Twitch, preview the final two episodes of “The Last Dance”, and talk about a potential third meeting between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. They also talk about a fan’s large payment to get a chance to meet Tom Brady.

Listen to the full podcast below, or click here to listen on Spotify. https://media.transistor.fm/897e1fa5.mp3

Thumbnail photo via via NESN