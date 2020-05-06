Editor’s Note: May 10 marks mark the 50th anniversary of Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr’s iconic, 1970 Stanley Cup Final-clinching goal against the St. Louis Blues. In the lead up to the anniversary, NESN.com is remembering that team and Orr’s goal, which will include NESN’s airing of the “1970 Stanley Cup Playoff Rewind” on Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET. On May 10, NHL Network will air “The 1970 Bruins: Big Bad & Bobby” a documentary celebrating that team. Click here for more Bruins coverage.

Chances are Bobby Orr might have become a good sculptor had he pursued such an artistic career path.

Renowned sculptor Harry Weber revealed to NESN.com last week how the Boston Bruins legend helped create the statue of his 1970 Stanley Cup Final-clinching goal that stands outside TD Garden. Weber based his maquette, the small preliminary model of the statue, on a famous photo of Orr scoring his iconic goal. Orr’s help in perfecting the maquette ensured each detail in the final sculpture, which Weber admits was his most difficult piece, ultimately was true-to-life.

“I sent him pictures of the maquette all the way along,” Weber said. “We also quizzed him about real small details like: the fact that he never had laces in his jersey, so there are no laces in the jersey (on the statue); the fact that he only had one-and-a-half turns of tape on his stick, the actual stick that he used that day.

“We wanted to make sure to get every detail exactly the way it was supposed to be. I’m just really glad they weren’t wearing helmets and masks. It’s kind of fun to have that hair flowing in the background.”

Orr’s attention to detail undoubtedly helped him master his hockey craft, so it makes sense he’d apply keen eyes in order to help construct a lifelike recreation of one of his, the Bruins’ and the NHL’s finest moments.

A statue of Orr which stands outside TD Garden reminds Bruins fans of the goal to this day, and a raffle for a one-of-a-kind replica of “The Goal” statue currently is taking place until May 8, with the proceeds benefitting the Boston Bruins Foundation’s coronavirus relief efforts (details here).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images