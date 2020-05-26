Excitement over the Bundesliga just might reach fever pitch.
Borussia Dortmund will host Bayern Munich on Tuesday at Signal-Iduna-Park in a Bundesliga Round 28 clash that likely will have implications for this season’s title. The matchup, known as “Der Klassiker,” pits second-place Dortmund against league-leading Bayern, with just four points separating them atop the standings.
The teams have faced off twice so far in 2019-20, with Dortmund winning 2-0 on Aug. 3 in the German Super Cup and Bayern exacting revenge on Nov. 9 with a 4-0 win.
Here’s how to watch Borussia Dortmund versus Bayern Munich.
When: Tuesday, May 26, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1; FOX Deportes
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO
