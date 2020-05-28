The 124th running of the Boston Marathon will not take place this year.

Boston mayor Marty Walsh on Thursday announced the cancellation of the historic event due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was postponed in April and tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 14.

In its place, the Boston Athletic Association intends to conduct a virtual event. Details still are being worked on.

Here’s what we know so far:

And here are a series of tweets from Walsh:

Obviously, this is disappointing news for all who look forward to the marathon, especially the competitors. Nevertheless, Thursday’s announcement felt inevitable.

Walsh offered no concrete details on a potential running of the Boston Marathon in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images