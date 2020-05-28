Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 124th running of the Boston Marathon will not take place this year.

Boston mayor Marty Walsh on Thursday announced the cancellation of the historic event due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was postponed in April and tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 14.

In its place, the Boston Athletic Association intends to conduct a virtual event. Details still are being worked on.

Here’s what we know so far:

The @BAA has announced that the 124th Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event, following Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s cancellation of the marathon as a mass participation road running event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tlIdvsU9sq — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) May 28, 2020

Participants in the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon will be required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours & provide proof of timing. All finishers of the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant t-shirt, medal, & runner’s bib. — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) May 28, 2020

And here are a series of tweets from Walsh:

While our goal and our hope is to make progress in containing the virus and recovering our economy, this kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on September 14 or any time this year. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 28, 2020

This is a challenge, but meeting tough challenges is what the Boston Marathon is all about. It’s a symbol of our city and Commonwealth’s resilience. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 28, 2020

Obviously, this is disappointing news for all who look forward to the marathon, especially the competitors. Nevertheless, Thursday’s announcement felt inevitable.

Walsh offered no concrete details on a potential running of the Boston Marathon in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images