Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Pride are making moves.

The Pride reportedly have re-signed goaltender Lovisa Selander after a record-breaking rookie season for the 24-year-old. Selander burst on to the scene during her freshman season earning the league’s Goaltender of the Year and All-Star Game Most Valuable Player awards, while leading the league in wins (17), save percentage (.941) and goals-against average (1.71).

For more on the signing, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.