Brendan Leipsic has a lot of explaining to do.

The Washington Capitals forward began that process Wednesday, but the results might not satisfy many people.

For those unaware, messages from an Instagram group chat involving Leipsic and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald leaked to Reddit and Twitter on Wednesday. Many of the comments contain remarks on the appearances of women, including wives of other NHL players. Others messages contain insults directed at Leipsic and Rodewald’s peers, as well as other generally disparaging comments about women. Both the NHL and the Capitals issued statements on the matter.

And then there’s Leipsic’s apology.

“Yesterday my friend’s Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of,” he wrote. “I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

Make of that what you will.

Leipsic, 25, has played for five different organizations over the past five years, including 61 games for the Capitals last season. Rodwalt, 26, has appeared in just 10 NHL games since entering the league in 2017.

