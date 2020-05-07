Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some misogynistic, sexist and hateful messages were leaked Wednesday night that involved Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic and his brother, Jeremy.

Brendan apologized for his actions and the NHL released a statement on the matter. There’s no word on what, if any, type of discipline Brendan will receive.

Jeremy’s college hockey team, however, acted quickly Thursday. The University of Manitoba, located in Winnipeg, announced he no longer is a part of the team due to his involvement in the Instagram group chat.

“Bison Sports was extremely disappointed to learn of the comments made made by the group of prominent hockey players, including one of our own, who were involved in the group chat that has emerged online,” university athletic director Gene Muller said in a statement, via Winnipeg Sun’s Scott Billeck. “We condemn any such remarks and attitudes as they are offensive, reprehensible, and have absolutely no place in our sport or in our programs.

“Leadership, respect, and integrity are core values of the Bison Sports community and as a result of this situation, we have taken the action to release the current student-athlete from the program.”

Bravo, Bisons.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images