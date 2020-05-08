Buccaneers fans already have one big reason to thank Tom Brady.

While this probably won’t come as terribly surprising news, it was Brady who was responsible for Tampa Bay making a run at Rob Gronkowski. The star tight end will return to the gridiron in the upcoming season after sitting out the 2019 campaign.

Head coach Bruce Arians on Thursday explained Brady fed the idea to Bucs brass, who promptly got to work with the New England Patriots.

“It was really Tom,” Arians said on ESPN, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “Tom brought it up to me, and I didn’t even think it was a possibility that (Gronkowski) wanted to come back. And (Brady) was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he’d love to play with us. So Jason Licht got the ball rolling with the Patriots, the conversation was there, and he’s working out, he’s in great shape and he’s raring to go. So we’re really looking forward to getting on the practice field.”

Football fans across the country currently are in line to see a lot of Brady and Gronkowski in the near future. The Buccaneers are slated for five primetime games in the 2020 NFL season.

