Brad Marchand feels your pain, Bruins fans.

Boston’s star winger took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a simple, relatable post amid the pause to the 2019-20 NHL season. The Bruins haven’t played since March 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t wait to be back under the lights again,” Marchand wrote in the caption. “Been missing the game and the boys big time.”

There finally is hope for Marchand, the Bruins and much of the NHL.

League commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday announced a detailed return-to-play plan, along with the cancellation of the remainder of the regular season. The plan would see qualifying teams participate in a revised Stanley Cup Playoffs at one or more “hub” locations.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images