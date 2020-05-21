Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron has scored 352 regular season goals in his 16 years with the Boston Bruins. But can he pinpoint one as a favorite?

The center took over the official Bruins Twitter account Wednesday night during NESN’s re-airing of Boston’s historic 2013 Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

You know the one. Toronto looked poised to move on in the playoffs but the B’s mounted an epic comeback capped off by Bergeron’s overtime goal to knock the Maple Leafs out of contention for Lord Stanley.

But it wasn’t this one.

Twitter user @babybergy37 (Hannah Holland) asked Bergeron which goal was his favorite as a Bruin. Check out his answer:

Game 7 in Vancouver, the first goal was definitely the most important one of my career. This one is up there too given what it meant. ^Bergy#WatchWithABruin | #NHLBruins https://t.co/Di52avAyAL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 21, 2020

The alternate captain potted two goals in the 2011 Game 7 that saw the B’s take home their first Stanley Cup championship in 39 years. The first came in the first period to open the scoring.

After Brad Marchand doubled the score, Bergeron added a little more insurance in the second period on a breakaway on the power play.

Bergeron’s first NHL goal came Oct. 18, 2003 against the Los Angeles Kings on the man-advantage.

Who knew that would be one of many memorable ones, with a slew of them coming in the postseason?

