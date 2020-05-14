Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevan Miller just can’t catch a break.

The Boston Bruins defenseman hasn’t played in an NHL game since April 2019 after suffering a broken knee cap. Miller was close to rejoining his team in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes when he re-broke the same knee cap.

And that was just one of the many injuries he suffered during the 2018-19 season.

Miller on Thursday hosted a Zoom call for Bruins season ticket holders and revealed he had yet another surgery on his knee about eight weeks ago, according to The Athletic’s Joe McDonald.

“I’m still rehabbing,” he said.

Miller noted he is off crutches now.

General manager Don Sweeney noted in April the intention was to have Miller 100 percent ready for next season, regardless of if/when the current season resumes. He also will be an unrestricted free agent once this year concludes.

It’s certainly not ideal for Miller to suffer another setback, but he does have some extra time to rehab while the season is on pause.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images