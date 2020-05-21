Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Now, Boston Bruins fans can socially distance in style while helping a good cause.

The team announced Thursday the sale of new Boston Bruins Black & Gold Face Coverings on www.bostonproshop.com. Net proceeds will benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank.

The face coverings, which are designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, will be sold for $12. Each purchase provides at least 10 healthy meals for someone in need, courtesy of the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Here’s more information regarding the specifics of the face coverings, per a press release:

The Boston Bruins Black & Gold Face Covering is made in the U.S. and machine washable for continued use. It is 100% soft and breathable and constructed of two plys of protection (non-medical grade). Outer-shell layer is a special grade polyester fabric and inner-face side is extra-soft cotton fabric that is super soft to the skin. Stretch material forms to the user’s face and allows a comfortable fit.

The face coverings will begin shipping the week of June 7.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins