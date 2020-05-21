Now, Boston Bruins fans can socially distance in style while helping a good cause.
The team announced Thursday the sale of new Boston Bruins Black & Gold Face Coverings on www.bostonproshop.com. Net proceeds will benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank.
The face coverings, which are designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, will be sold for $12. Each purchase provides at least 10 healthy meals for someone in need, courtesy of the Greater Boston Food Bank.
Here’s more information regarding the specifics of the face coverings, per a press release:
The Boston Bruins Black & Gold Face Covering is made in the U.S. and machine washable for continued use. It is 100% soft and breathable and constructed of two plys of protection (non-medical grade). Outer-shell layer is a special grade polyester fabric and inner-face side is extra-soft cotton fabric that is super soft to the skin. Stretch material forms to the user’s face and allows a comfortable fit.
The face coverings will begin shipping the week of June 7.
Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins