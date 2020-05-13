Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask sat down with Tom Caron on “At Home With TC” on Tuesday night and it was a doozy.

The Boston Bruins goaltender and NESN analyst covered everything from the NHL season’s hopeful return, to the possibility of Rask hanging up his cleats when his contract is up and even the 2011 Bruins Stanley Cup championship winning squad’s wild Zoom reunion.

Prior to the pause in the NHL season, Rask was sitting comfortably in the Vezina conversation leading the league in goals against average (2.12), and sitting in second place in both save percentage (.930) and shutouts (5).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images